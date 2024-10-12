Former Congress MLA Neela Gangadharan passes away in Puducherry

Former Congress MLA Neela Gangadharan passed away in Puducherry on Friday (October 11, 2024) night. He was 81.

Gangadharan was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the Union Territory for an age-related illness.

A native of Korkadu village in Villianur, Gangadharan was elected to the Puducherry Legislative Assembly from Embalem constituency in the 2001 elections. Before entering the political arena, he worked at Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) as a section officer and was associated with Dalit movements for some years.

He had served as a vice-president of the Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee.

Gangadharan is survived by his wife and son.