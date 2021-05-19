Former Congress MLA dies

Former Congress legislator T. Djeamourty, 62, died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday.

According to Director of Health and Family Welfare S. Mohan Kumar, the former legislator was brought to the Government General Hospital in a serious condition, but doctors could not save his life.

According to a family member, he collapsed at his home and was immediately taken to a Community Health Centre at Ariankuppam. The medical staff referred him to the GH, the family member said.

The two-time legislator had undergone angioplasty a few years ago and was diagnosed with COVID-19 last year. He was a member of the 14th Legislative Assembly.

He was retained from Ariankuppam constituency in the recent Assembly election but lost the seat to AINRC candidate.

He first won the seat in 2006 as an Independent. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.