Former CM urges Lt Governor to initiate a probe into violations at Pondy Marina

Published - September 13, 2024 11:34 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has urged Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan to give a direction to the government to probe the alleged violation of tender rules by the private operator at Pondy Marina.

Addressing a press conference here, the former Chief Minister said he had written a letter to the Lt Governor on September 5 requesting him to initiate a probe. The government should probe the alleged violations by the person who has taken the contract for running tourism ventures at Pondy Marina, he said.

“There have been several violations by the operator of Pondy Marina. The revenue earned by the government from Pondy Marina is vey less compared to the financial gains made by the operator. I have given a detailed complaint to the Lt Governor. He should direct the department concerned to initiate a probe,” he said.

He also flayed the government for not complying with the notification that was issued before 2024 Lok Sabha polls to fill around 950 posts. After the notification was issued, several youth resigned from private companies for preparation anticipating that the government would conduct recruitment test. The recruitment process, however, was yet to start, he said. 

