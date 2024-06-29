GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former CM seeks resignation of Agriculture Minister on sandalwood smuggling issue

Published - June 29, 2024 11:59 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister and Congress leader V. Narayanasamy has demanded the resignation of Puducherry Minister for Agriculture C. Djeacoumar following the registration of a case by the Forest department in Tamil Nadu into the smuggling of sandalwood pieces to a scented oil manufacturing unit functioning in the premises owned by the Minister’s daughter near Villianur in Puducherry. 

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, the Congress leader said Mr. Djeacoumar cannot absolve himself from the issue of smuggling of sandalwood pieces as he holds the portfolio of Forest in the AINRC-BJP government in Puducherry and the recovery of sandalwood pieces were made from a factory functioning in the premises owned by his daughter. 

“The scented oil manufacturing unit functions in the land owned by Mr. Djeacoumar’s daughter for several years. He also oversees the Forest Department for the last three years. The sandalwood pieces smuggled from Kerala were from the factory. Six persons involved in the smuggling are behind the bars and inquiry was still on. His continuation will impact the probe. It was incumbent upon Mr. Djeacoumar to relinquish his post,” he said. 

The Minister should disclose to the public the number of years the scented manufacturing unit was functioning in his daughter’s premises. He should also provide details of the quantum of sandalwood pieces brought to the factory for manufacturing oil, the former CM said. 

The Puducherry government also owed an explanation on the functioning of the oil production unit. Details of the tax remitted to the government, export details of the oil produced by the firm and the number of inspections carried out by the labour department in the unit, should be made public, he said. 

Recalling his previous statements pointing out the short comings and irregularities in the functioning of the AINRC-BJP government, the Congress leader said the Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has not changed his style of functioning even after the electoral debacle in the Lok Sabha election.

He accused the Chief Minister of doing favours to a few builders in giving approval to illegal constructions at a recently convened meeting of the Puducherry Planning Authority. 

The Congress leader also questioned the frequent visits of Home Minister A Namassivayam to foreign countries. The Minister should make public the purpose of his visits and whether the foreign trips were made with the approval of Ministry of Home Affairs. “The Minister cannot be making such frequent visits when there are very pressing issues concerning the departments he handles,” he said.

