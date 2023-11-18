HamberMenu
Former CM seeks probe into suicide of woman constable

The deceased constable’s father had raised doubts about the real motive behind his daughter’s death but it was not entertained by the Villianur Police, says V. Narayanasamy

November 18, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
V. Narayanasamy

V. Narayanasamy | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has sought a probe into the suicide of a woman constable a few days ago at Pathukannu

Addressing a press conference, the former chief minister said the woman constable attached to the Puducherry Armed Police (PAP) was dead at her residence. The Villianur Police had registered a case against her husband in connection with the suicide, he said.

“The deceased constable’s father has raised doubts about the real motive behind his daughter’s death but it was not entertained by the Villianur Police. The case against her husband seems to be framed with the intent to shield the real culprits. The Director General of Police should initiate a probe to bring out the truth,” he said.

Reiterating the demand for a judicial probe into the recent fire at Solara Active Pharma Sciences, Kalapet, the Congress leader said the industrial fire caused burn injuries to 14 workers. Two of the workers admitted at a private hospital have succumbed to the injuries, he said.

“One of the workers who succumbed to the burn injuries is a minor. The government should state how a minor got employed in such an industry. The Chief Minister is yet to give a statement on the fire mishap. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained and only a judicial probe could reveal the cause of fire,” the former CM said.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

