HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former CM seeks CBI probe into misdeeds in Puducherry Sub Registrar office

The former Chief Minister said the illegal occupation of Kamatchiamman Temple land was only the “tip of the iceberg.”

October 07, 2023 02:50 pm | Updated 02:51 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy showing video footage of alleged tampering of documents at a Sub Registrar office in Puducherry on Saturday.

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy showing video footage of alleged tampering of documents at a Sub Registrar office in Puducherry on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into malpractices pertaining to registration of property in a Sub-Registrar office in Puducherry.

Displaying a video footage of alleged tampering of property documents that happened in one of the Sub Registrar offices, at a press conference here on Saturday, the former Chief Minister said the illegal occupation of Kamatchiamman Temple land was only the “tip of the iceberg.”

The police investigation into the temple land grabbing case had resulted in the arrest of 17 persons, including government officials. The Madras High Court had also made certain observations against two BJP legislators in the temple land grabbing case, the former Chief Minister said.

“The temple land grabbing case has only come to light. Several other malpractices have happened in the sub registrar offices. The government should recommend a CBI probe into all misdeeds in the Survey and Registration Department,” he said.

The senior Congress leader said Deputy Collector M. Kandasamy had conducted an inquiry into complaints of fake registrations of Will and property in five Sub Registrar offices. “He had found tampering with Index and Thump books at Oulgaret and Bahour offices. Around 33 fake registrations have come to light in the inquiry by the Deputy Collector. It needs a detailed probe as such malpractices could not happen without political patronage,” he said.

He said an employee of Thirukkanur Sub Registrar Office was attacked recently by miscreants for not assisting certain land sharks in doing misdeeds. “After the AINRC-BJP government took over, illegal occupation of property has increased. The Central investigating agencies are only targeting non-BJP ruled States. The enforcement agencies should investigate the corruption happening in Puducherry,” he said.

Mr Narayanasamy said leaders of INDIA alliance would soon submit a memorandum to the Chief Justice of Madras High Court seeking action against two BJP legislators involved in the temple land grabbing case. A memorandum had already been submitted to the Puducherry Chief Secretary seeking action against the legislators, he added.

Related Topics

Puducherry

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.