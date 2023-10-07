Former CM seeks CBI probe into misdeeds in Puducherry Sub Registrar office

October 07, 2023 02:50 pm | Updated 02:51 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into malpractices pertaining to registration of property in a Sub-Registrar office in Puducherry.

Displaying a video footage of alleged tampering of property documents that happened in one of the Sub Registrar offices, at a press conference here on Saturday, the former Chief Minister said the illegal occupation of Kamatchiamman Temple land was only the “tip of the iceberg.”

The police investigation into the temple land grabbing case had resulted in the arrest of 17 persons, including government officials. The Madras High Court had also made certain observations against two BJP legislators in the temple land grabbing case, the former Chief Minister said.

“The temple land grabbing case has only come to light. Several other malpractices have happened in the sub registrar offices. The government should recommend a CBI probe into all misdeeds in the Survey and Registration Department,” he said.

The senior Congress leader said Deputy Collector M. Kandasamy had conducted an inquiry into complaints of fake registrations of Will and property in five Sub Registrar offices. “He had found tampering with Index and Thump books at Oulgaret and Bahour offices. Around 33 fake registrations have come to light in the inquiry by the Deputy Collector. It needs a detailed probe as such malpractices could not happen without political patronage,” he said.

He said an employee of Thirukkanur Sub Registrar Office was attacked recently by miscreants for not assisting certain land sharks in doing misdeeds. “After the AINRC-BJP government took over, illegal occupation of property has increased. The Central investigating agencies are only targeting non-BJP ruled States. The enforcement agencies should investigate the corruption happening in Puducherry,” he said.

Mr Narayanasamy said leaders of INDIA alliance would soon submit a memorandum to the Chief Justice of Madras High Court seeking action against two BJP legislators involved in the temple land grabbing case. A memorandum had already been submitted to the Puducherry Chief Secretary seeking action against the legislators, he added.