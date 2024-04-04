Former CM questions credibility of Puducherry BJP candidate for LS poll

April 04, 2024 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has questioned the credibility of the BJP candidate for Lok Sabha poll, A. Namassivayam, by bringing up his changing stance on different controversial subjects.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, the Congress leader said Mr. Namassivayam is also a Minister in the NDA government in Puducherry holding subjects such as home, education, electricity and industries.

Mr. Narayanasamy said when the BJP candidate was a Minister in the previous Congress government, he had opposed privatisation of the electricity department, new education policy and opposed policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“As a Minister in the Congress government, he was part of the cabinet decision to oppose the move by the Centre to privatise the electricity department. Now, as a Minister in NDA government, he mooted the file for privatisation of the power sector in U.T. The employees of the electricity department and people of Puducherry should take note of such positions of the candidate before voting,” he said.

He also questioned Mr. Namassivayam on his handling of home and industries portfolios. The Congress leader said he had not been able to bring a single industry to Puducherry in the last three years. Flaying Chief Minister N Rangasamy and the BJP candidate for giving false promises during the Lok Sabha poll campaign, the Congress leader said that both the leaders remained silent on reopening of ration shops for the last three years. Now, the Chief Minister and Home Minister were trying to give false promises on reopening ration shops, he added.

When asked about the decision of the Left parties in Mahe not to campaign for the Congress candidate, V. Vaithilingam, Mr. Narayanasamy said their stand was part of the political situation in Kerala.

Mr. Narayanasamy did not give a convincing reply whether he would accept the challenge posed by Mr. Namassivayam to provide proof of the allegations he had raised against him or to approach court. “We will decide on it later and inform you when we decide on approaching the court,” he said.

