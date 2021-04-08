Former CM Narayanasamy appeals to SDPA supporters to be on guard at the counting centres

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has appealed to the workers of Secular Democratic Progressive Alliance to be on guard at the counting centres till May 2.

"I am certain that people of UT have voted for those who they think will protect their rights. Workers of SDPA took the elections as a challenge to prevent communal forces and the political parties who have formed alliance with BJP. But the work is not over. People who have been assigned by the candidates at the counting centres have to be on the guard. By following the guidelines issued by the Election Commission, the agents of candidates should ensure that no wrong was done to the EVMS, he said in an audio message on Wednesday night.

Mr. Narayanasamy said only if the workers maintain the vigil till the votes are counted the alliance could ensure victory.

Scale up testing

Expressing concerns at the rising number of COVID-19 cases in UT, the former Chief Minister said the administration should scale up testing and increase bed capacity in government hospitals.

The region had been witnessing daily spike in the number of cases, he said adding that the only way to contain the spread of virus was to increase testing. The Lt Governor had already visited places to create awareness among people to get vaccinated and to ensure COVID-19 protocols are followed, he said.

The existing rate of ₹ 2400 charged by hospitals for RT-PCR testing was very high. The administration should reduce the rate by at least ₹ 500. Several States have brought down the testing fee substantially Some States have even fixed the rate at ₹ 600, he added.

"We have already made vaccination free for all people in UT. It will be better if the administration take necessary steps to make testing free and this will encourage people to get tested for the virus," he added

Advising people not to take the COVID-19 precautions lightly, he said the second wave of the virus was serious and hence people should take safeguards including wearing mask in public places.