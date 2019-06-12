Former CM laid to rest with State honours

Former Chief Minister and DMK leader R. V. Janakiraman was laid to rest with full State honours on Tuesday, in his native village of Alathur, near Marakkanam.
Mr. Janakiraman died on Monday in a private hospital where he was undergoing treatment for age-related illness. His mortal remains were kept at his residence on Ambour Salai till 7 a.m on Tuesday.
The body was taken to his native village in a decorated carriage and buried around 10 a.m.
Vehicle develops snag
The carriage, en route to Marakkanam, developed a snag and the body had to be shifted to a bus owned by Mr. Janakiraman’s family.
DMK president M.K. Stalin, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Minister for Public Works A. Namassivayam, Cabinet Ministers, former minister S. P Sivakumar, DMK legislator R. Siva and Congress legislators attended the funeral.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor