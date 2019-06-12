Former CM laid to rest with State honours

Former Chief Minister and DMK leader R. V. Janakiraman was laid to rest with full State honours on Tuesday, in his native village of Alathur, near Marakkanam.

Mr. Janakiraman died on Monday in a private hospital where he was undergoing treatment for age-related illness. His mortal remains were kept at his residence on Ambour Salai till 7 a.m on Tuesday.

The body was taken to his native village in a decorated carriage and buried around 10 a.m.

Vehicle develops snag

The carriage, en route to Marakkanam, developed a snag and the body had to be shifted to a bus owned by Mr. Janakiraman’s family.

DMK president M.K. Stalin, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Minister for Public Works A. Namassivayam, Cabinet Ministers, former minister S. P Sivakumar, DMK legislator R. Siva and Congress legislators attended the funeral.