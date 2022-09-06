Former CM flays Rangasamy for staying away from Southern Zonal Council meet

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Flaying Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy for abstaining from the recent Southern Zonal Council meeting held in Kerala, former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Tuesday said his absence was either because of the rift between the All India N. R. Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party within the ruling National Democratic Alliance or could be due to Chief Minister’s ‘lack of interest in taking up issues concerning the Union Territory..’

“Mr. Rangasamy has to clarify the reason for abstaining from the meeting. The Southern Zonal Council meeting is very important because issues get addressed as the Home Minister, officials from PMO and other important Ministries participate in the conference. There is no reason for the Chief Minister to stay away from such an important meeting,” Mr. Narayanasamy said addressing a press conference here.

The council meet was attended by Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka, Mr. Narayanasamy said adding during his tenure as Chief Minister, he had attended two Southern Zonal Council meetings . The then Lt. Governor, Kiran Bedi, had also attended the meets. The conference is an important occasion for the Chief Ministers to take up issues concerning their States with the Centre, he added..

Mr. Rangasamy’s decision to stay away from the conference would give credence to the widely held belief in the Union Territory that Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was functioning as a ‘super Chief Minister,’ the senior Congress leader said.

Reiterating his charge against the AINRC-led NDA government of wrong doing in giving liquor licence, he said the Chief Minister has not uttered a word on the allegations of misdeeds in giving permits for setting up distilleries. Even BJP legislators have raised the issue in the Assembly, he added.

“The Chief Minister should reveal the names of people who have been given permits to start six new distilleries in the Union Territory. He should also state the reason for not auctioning two arrack outlets at Kunichampet and Sompet,” he said.

The former Chief Minister also sought a judicial probe into the allegations raised against Karaikal GH of not providing proper treatment to a Class VIII student who died due to suspected poisoning. There has been several complaints about Karaikal GH due to the private practice of doctors , he said