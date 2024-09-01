Former CM flays govt. on power tariff hike

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has criticised Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and Home Minister A. Namassivayam for not keeping their word on power tariff hike proposed by the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission for Puducherry.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, the Congress leader said the people of Puducherry were given an assurance by both the leaders not to implement the new tariff proposed by JERC.

“Few days ago, the new tariff came into effect in Puducherry. The Chief Minister and Home Minister cheated the people by giving false assurances. The tariff was hiked several times after the AINRC-BJP government came to power. The latest hike is a blow to the people,” he said.

Mr. Narayanasamy criticised the government on the growing number of land grabbing cases. The law enforcement agencies have failed to bring culprits to book in land grabbing cases, he said.

The former Chief Minister said he would meet the new Director General of Police Shalini Singh and apprise her of the situation.

He said there are reports of serious mismanagement of affairs at Pondy Marina There has been violation of tender rules. The person who was allotted space for recreation has illegally constructed shops and put up other business units. No permission was given for these constructions. The Municipality was not paid for the services rendered at Pondy Marina, he said.

Congress protest on Sept 3

Member of Parliament and president of the Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee V. Vaithilingam has announced the decision to hold a protest near the Electricity Department on September 3.

Mr. Vaithilingam in a statement said the protest would be held to oppose power tariff hike and the renewed bid to privatise the power distribution network in Puducherry. The protest would also highlight deficiencies in the power metering system, the release said.