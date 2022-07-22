Former CM flays government for its decision to permit setting up of distilleries

Move not in the best interest of the region, says Narayanasamy

Flaying the decision of NDA government in the Union Territory to give administrative sanction for setting up more distilleries, former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Friday said he would seek legal remedy to prevent the government from going ahead with the decision.

Addressing a press conference, the former CM said there are already six distilleries in the Union Territory. They cater to the foreign liquor business in the Union Territory. The decision to set up more distilleries was not in the best interest of the region, he said.

A business group from Chennai was given permission to set up two distilleries when there were several applicants, he said adding serious apprehensions were being raised against the move to give permission. The real intention behind the move was something else, he said.

Coming down heavily on the Chief Minister for not exercising his constitutional authority, the former Chief Minister said there were multiple power centres in the government.

The Lt. Governor was functioning as a ‘super Chief Minister.’ The Speaker was toeing a different line by convening meetings and making announcements, he said.

Criticising the Chief Minister for not visiting the flood-affected places in Yanam, Mr. Narayanasamy said “his decision not to visit Yanam may give an impression that the Chief Minister is taking vengeance on the people of the region for not voting him to the Assembly from the seat. The Chief Minister should have visited Yanam. Instead, the Lt. Governor visited the place and made announcements, “ he said.

He also flayed the NDA government on its handling of the law and order situation. Use of country bombs by anti-social elements had become rampant after the NDA came to power, he added.

The senior Congress leader also appealed to the Centre to withdraw the decision to impose 5% GST on packaged food items, including rice.