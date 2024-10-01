Former CM flays AINRC-BJP govt. for rise in encroachment of properties in Puducherry

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Monday alleged encroachment of temple and government lands has become rampant since the AINRC-BJP government came to power in the Union Territory.

Addressing a press conference in Puducherry, the Congress leader said a few months ago, the Madras High Court had to intervene on the issue of illegal occupation of land belonging to Kamatchiamman temple in Puducherry. A ruling party legislator and his family were involved in illegally occupying the temple property. Several such cases of temple land encroachment in the Union Territory have surfaced in recent times, he said.

Recently, a case was registered in Karaikal region in connection with encroachment of temple land. One of the accused in the case, said to belong to the ruling AINRC, was yet to be arrested, he claimed.

Another case has surfaced in Karaikal regarding registration of property using fake documents that claimed approval from Pondicherry Planning Authority, the Congress leader said.

“After this government assumed office, several cases of encroachment of properties belonging to French nationals had surfaced. Now, it is illegal occupation of temple and government lands. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has not said anything on the issue. Such rampant encroachments reflect the government’s poor handling of the administration,” the former Chief Minister said.

Referring to the recent visit by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Home Secretary Govind Mohan to Puducherry, the Congress leader said there had been no official briefing on the purpose of their visit or the outcome of the meetings held. “The only thing we heard about the meeting was that the Home Secretary spoke in favour of privatisation of the Electricity Department,” he said.

Mr Narayanasamy said the Chief Minister submitted a memorandum to Home Secretary seeking ₹5,828 crore for various projects including ₹3,925 crore for airport expansion and ₹420 crore for Assembly complex. “The government should reconsider whether such huge amount should be utilised for airport expansion and Assembly complex. The government could easily construct a small building in the existing Assembly complex with limited expenditure,” he said.