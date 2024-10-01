GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former CM flays AINRC-BJP govt. for rise in encroachment of properties in Puducherry

Published - October 01, 2024 12:18 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy addressing a press conference in Puducherry on Monday.

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy addressing a press conference in Puducherry on Monday.

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Monday alleged encroachment of temple and government lands has become rampant since the AINRC-BJP government came to power in the Union Territory.

Addressing a press conference in Puducherry, the Congress leader said a few months ago, the Madras High Court had to intervene on the issue of illegal occupation of land belonging to Kamatchiamman temple in Puducherry. A ruling party legislator and his family were involved in illegally occupying the temple property. Several such cases of temple land encroachment in the Union Territory have surfaced in recent times, he said.

Recently, a case was registered in Karaikal region in connection with encroachment of temple land. One of the accused in the case, said to belong to the ruling AINRC, was yet to be arrested, he claimed.

Another case has surfaced in Karaikal regarding registration of property using fake documents that claimed approval from Pondicherry Planning Authority, the Congress leader said.

“After this government assumed office, several cases of encroachment of properties belonging to French nationals had surfaced. Now, it is illegal occupation of temple and government lands. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has not said anything on the issue. Such rampant encroachments reflect the government’s poor handling of the administration,” the former Chief Minister said.

Referring to the recent visit by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Home Secretary Govind Mohan to Puducherry, the Congress leader said there had been no official briefing on the purpose of their visit or the outcome of the meetings held. “The only thing we heard about the meeting was that the Home Secretary spoke in favour of privatisation of the Electricity Department,” he said.

Mr Narayanasamy said the Chief Minister submitted a memorandum to Home Secretary seeking ₹5,828 crore for various projects including ₹3,925 crore for airport expansion and ₹420 crore for Assembly complex. “The government should reconsider whether such huge amount should be utilised for airport expansion and Assembly complex. The government could easily construct a small building in the existing Assembly complex with limited expenditure,” he said.

Published - October 01, 2024 12:18 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.