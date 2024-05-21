Former CM exudes confidence in INDIA bloc coming to power at Centre

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has exuded confidence in INDIA bloc coming to power at the Centre under the leadership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the Lok Sabha election.

Speaking to reporters after attending a reception organised for a rally commemorating the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi here on Monday, the former Chief Minister said, “We are sure of INDIA bloc coming to power and Mr. Gandhi becoming the Prime Minister. Similarly, a change of government will happen in Puducherry after the 2026 Assembly election. The Congress functionaries have vowed to establish the Congress government in the Union Territory.”

Mr. Narayanasamy said that the party was determined not to re-accommodate any of the leaders who left the Congress to join the BJP in 2021. “Many Congress leaders joined the BJP to prevent investigation against them by the Central agencies. They deserted the Congress to safeguard their assets. The Congress party has decided not to re-induct them at any cost,” he said.

The former Chief Minister said that some Congress leaders were still maintaining a relationship with those who have left the party. “Our members should not entertain those who have deserted us,” he said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has no moral authority to speak on corruption after details of electoral bond received by the BJP came to the public domain. Several private firms that were facing investigation by the Central agencies have purchased electoral bonds to help the BJP by generating funds, he said.

PCC chief and party LS candidate in Puducherry, V. Vaithilingam said that around 60 party workers from Karnataka and Kerala who were taking out a rally carrying Rajiv Jyothi to Sriperumbudur were accorded a reception by PCC. A PCC delegation would be attending the death anniversary function at Sriperumbudur on Tuesday.

Others who attended the event included CLP leader M. Vaithianathan and former Minister M. Kandasamy.

