Former CM demands JPC probe into ‘snooping scandal’

PUDUCHERRY

28 July 2021 02:04 IST

‘Onus is now on the government to order a JPC probe’

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has demanded a probe by the Joint Parliamentary Committee into the alleged ‘snooping scandal’.

In an audio message on Monday night, the former Chief Minister said the government had procured Pegasus spyware from Israel with the intent to spy on Opposition leaders and other important personalities, including those from judiciary and CBI.

“The spyware was used to destabilise Congress governments. Even I have doubts about my phone being tapped during the efforts to topple our government in the Union Territory. The government has to answer who ordered the tapping of phone and how much money was spent to procure the instruments,” he said.

Right to raise issue

The Opposition was well within their rights to raise the snooping issue in the Parliament.

The Prime Minister was not bothered about the disruption in the Parliament. The onus is now on the government to order a JPC probe and ensure smooth functioning of both the houses, Mr. Narayanasamy added.

“Snooping is against democratic principles and by doing so the rights of the people have been infringed. The Congress party will continue to raise the issue,” the senior Congress leader also said.

Mr. Narayanasamy questioned the Centre for turning a blind eye towards the farmers protest against the three farm legislations.