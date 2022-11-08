Former CM condemns Union Minister for holding review meeting with officials in the presence of BJP president

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Tuesday questioned the propriety of Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan for convening a meeting of senior officials in the presence of BJP president V. Saminathan.

Addressing a press conference here, the former Chief Minister said Mr. Murugan’s decision to hold a review meeting in the presence of BJP president at the Chief Secretariat was highly condemnable.

“First of all his ministerial position has nothing to do with Ministry of Home Affairs. He could hold a meeting to review the progress of schemes under his portfolio. But he has reviewed all Central schemes with senior officials, including the Chief Secretary. The most condemnable part of the review meeting was the presence of BJP president,” the former Chief Minister said.

Mr. Murugan owed an explanation as to under what capacity he had allowed the BJP president to participate in a review meeting. The Union Minister and Chief Secretary have violated the rules in discussing official matters in the presence of a person not holding any constitutional position.

The senior Congress leader also questioned the silence of Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on the issue. “The Chief Minister has completely surrendered his rights. He has allowed parallel governments to be run by the Centre and the Lieutenant Governor in the Union Territory,” Mr. Narayanasamy said.

Questioning Speaker R. Selvam’s conduct, the former Chief Minister said despite criticism from several quarters, the Speaker continued to attend meetings of the BJP held at their party office. “We cannot expect political decency and propriety from the BJP as they are known to break rules and conventions. The Speaker cannot function as a leader of a political party,” he added.