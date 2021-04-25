Former CM blames Centre’s ‘inept handling’ for COVID-19 tragedy in States

I will only blame the PM for the present situation in hospitals: Narayanasamy

Former Chief Minister of Puducherry and senior Congress leader V. Narayanasamy on Saturday blamed the Centre’s “inept handling” of the second wave of coronavirus for the tragedy unfolding across several States.

In a video message to the media, Mr. Narayanasamy said the poor planning on the part of the Centre to anticipate the need for drugs and oxygen in hospitals for pandemic-stricken patients had resulted in the unabated rise of cases during the second wave.

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of inept handling of the COVID-19 situation, Mr. Narayanasamy said there was a dire shortage of anti-viral drugs, medical oxygen and vaccines in several parts of the country.

Had the Centre come out with proper plans to make the required medicines or vaccines and oxygen available well in advance as the second wave was forewarned by experts, it could have ameliorated the impact of the pandemic. “I will only blame the Prime Minister for the present situation in hospitals,” he said.

On the situation in Puducherry, Mr. Narayanasamy said while his government had made several arrangements and ramped up infrastructure, set up containment zones and ensured constant vigil by the Revenue and Police departments, the virus was now spreading alarmingly quickly. He called upon the territorial administration to ensure that adequate beds, vaccines and other facilities were available in the health facilities.

‘Continue OPD services’

Mr. Narayanasamy took strong exception to JIPMER’s decision to shut down elective OPD visits temporarily. He pointed out that JIPMER catered to patients not only in Puducherry but also from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

The decision to close the OPD during the current situation is unjustified. About 5,000 people turn up at the OPD in JIPMER every day and shutting the services would be a great injustice to the poor, Mr. Narayanasamy said.

He said he had written a letter to the Union Health Minister, seeking his intervention for uninterrupted functioning of the OPD wing in JIPMER.

Mr. Narayanasamy also criticised Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for frequent modifications in implementation of the total lockdown which only confused the people, particularly the traders.