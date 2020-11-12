Former CM asks L-G to secure assent for 10% quota

PUDUCHERRY

12 November 2020 02:03 IST

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition N. Rangasamy has urged Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi to prevail upon the Centre to concur with the Government’s proposal for a 10% reservation of medical seats for government school students.

In a memorandum to the Lt. Governor, Mr. Rangasamy said the proposal was for common good and would benefit the students from the lower economic strata.

The AINRC chief also pointed to a spate of complaints regarding fraudulent use of nativity by some students for obtaining Jipmer MBBS admissions. It appears that some students are having dual residency status in Puducherry and other States and this gave them undue advantage in claiming local quota seats in both places. This robs the genuine native students of their rightful claim for pursuing medicine.

Mr. Rangasamy also urged the Centre to raise the minimum period of service to five years for Central government officers posted here to stake a claim for local quota for their wards. This provision was being misused by some persons who manage a transfer to Puducherry and claim admissions for their wards.