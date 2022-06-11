Former CM accuses BJP of spreading communal hatred

Special Correspondent June 11, 2022 18:29 IST

Aadheenams in Tamil Nadu should not be indulging in politics, says Narayanasamy

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of trying to spread communal hatred in the country. Addressing a press conference, he said the recent comments by the spokespersons of BJP have led to religious unrest. The comments have also caused disrepute to the country, he added. He also accused the Aadheenams in Tamil Nadu of trying to meddle in political affairs. They should not be indulging in politics, he added. The former Chief Minister also reiterated the charge that the Centre was using Central agencies to target Opposition leaders.



