Former CM accuses BJP of spreading communal hatred
Aadheenams in Tamil Nadu should not be indulging in politics, says Narayanasamy
Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of trying to spread communal hatred in the country.
Addressing a press conference, he said the recent comments by the spokespersons of BJP have led to religious unrest. The comments have also caused disrepute to the country, he added.
He also accused the Aadheenams in Tamil Nadu of trying to meddle in political affairs. They should not be indulging in politics, he added.
The former Chief Minister also reiterated the charge that the Centre was using Central agencies to target Opposition leaders.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.