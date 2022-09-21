Former Chief Minister flays Speaker for indulging in party politics

On what capacity the Speaker gave direction to the police officers for initiating action against Dravida Kazhagam workers, asks Narayanasamy

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
September 21, 2022 19:29 IST

R. Selvam | Photo Credit: File Photo

Criticising Speaker R. Selvam for summoning police officers following the tussle between Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhagam and Hindu Munnani workers a few days ago, former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said Mr. Selvam by indulging in party politics was functioning beyond his jurisdiction. 

Addressing a press conference here, the former Chief Minister said one failed to understand on what capacity the Speaker gave direction to the officers for initiating action against the Dravida Kazhagam workers.  Since he took over as Speaker, Mr. Selvam has been summoning officers and holding review meetings.

He has been attending party meetings and had very recently participated in the BJP legislators’ meeting presided over by the president of that party. 

“A Speaker should remain neutral. He is not supposed to indulge in political activities. If he is keen on indulging in political activism, Mr. Selvam should resign from the Speaker’s post,” he said. 

On the tussle between the two groups, the former Chief Minister said the right wing groups have attained prominence after the NDA came to power in the Union Territory.  

