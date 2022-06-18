Former Chief Minister flays NDA for not presenting full Budget

Narayanasamy urges the Chief Minister to explain to the people the reason for the delay

Flaying Chief Minister N. Rangasamy for the delay in presenting a full Budget, former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Saturday asked Mr. Rangasamy to state the reason for not presenting it despite having a favourable administrative scenario.

“When I was the Chief Minister, the government could not present a Budget due to the hurdles created by the then Lt. Governor and the Centre. Now, the situation is entirely different with the Union Territory and the Centre being ruled by the same alliance. Also, the government shares a good relationship with the present Lt. Governor. So the Chief Minister should explain to the people the reason for the delay in presenting the Budget,” Mr. Narayanasamy said while addressing a press conference.

The delay in presenting the Budget had created an impression that the Chief Minister’s party was not having a friendly relationship with the Centre. The Chief Minister should clarify on the issue. Even last year, the Chief Minister did not present a full Budget before the beginning of the financial year, he said.

He also reiterated the charge against the government of not implementing any new scheme in the last one year. The government was only implementing the development works initiated during the previous Congress regime. The law and order situation has worsened with criminals behind bars extorting money and hatching murder plans, he said.

Seeks rollback of Agnipath

The senior Congress leader also asked the Centre to immediately rollback Agnipath scheme. The introduction of the scheme had led to violent protests in the North. Before it spreads to other parts of the country, the government should rollback the programme, he said.

The army had stopped recruitment process three years ago due to COVID-19 and it had caused much heartburn among the youth who had aspired to join the military service. The new recruitment scheme will not in any way help the prospective candidates to join the army, he added.