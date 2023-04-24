Former Chief Minister demands caste census in Puducherry

April 24, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has demanded a caste census in the Union Territory.

Addressing a press conference here, he said his government had proposed to conduct a caste census in the Union Territory but did not get the consent from the then Lieutenant Governor. The Congress government had even budgeted funds to carry out the census work. “Now, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy is having an alliance government. He can get the approval for a caste census. Such a survey is essential to ensure social justice,” he said.

He also requested the Chief Minister to write a letter to the Prime Minister requesting him to provide reservation benefits to Dalit Christians.

Reacting to Mr. Rangasamy’s statement that his government had fulfilled most of the assurances given to the people, the Congress leader said Mr. Rangasamy’s only achievement in the last two years was opening of more liquor outlets violating all guidelines. Even Supreme Court’s directions on opening of liquor shops has been violated in the Union Territory, he said.

“Disbursement of old age pension to the newly-enrolled has been stalled. The disbursement of ₹ 1,000 per month to women was only made for a month. Chief Minister will try to put the blame on officials. In reality, the schemes were announced without Budgetary support,” he said. He also flayed the government for facilitating Adani group’s takeover of Karaikal port.