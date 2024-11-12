ADVERTISEMENT

Former Puducherry BJP president complains of poor quality rice supplied to beneficiaries during Deepavali

Updated - November 12, 2024 08:14 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Former Puducherry BJP president V. Saminathan | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Former president of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party V. Saminathan has charged the AINRC-BJP government in Puducherry of providing poor quality rice during Deepavali festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement here on Tuesday, he said the government had decided to provide 10kg free rice and 2kg free sugar to people as Deepavali gift. “Even after the festival, several people have not received the rice and there are also complaints that the quality of rice supplied was poor. People complain about receiving substandard quality of rice,” he said.

Seeking the intervention of Lieutenant Governor on the issue, Mr. Saminathan said the L-G should call for a report on the quality of rice supplied. “Honest officials should be entrusted with the task to find out the truth and initiate action against the contractor for supplying substandard quality of rice,” he said.

Mr. Saminathan, a former nominated legislator of the party, has been maintaining distance from BJP affairs after the Lok Sabha election in Puducherry due to differences with the local leadership of the party.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US