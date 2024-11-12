 />
Former Puducherry BJP president complains of poor quality rice supplied to beneficiaries during Deepavali

Updated - November 12, 2024 08:14 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Former Puducherry BJP president V. Saminathan

Former Puducherry BJP president V. Saminathan | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Former president of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party V. Saminathan has charged the AINRC-BJP government in Puducherry of providing poor quality rice during Deepavali festival.

In a statement here on Tuesday, he said the government had decided to provide 10kg free rice and 2kg free sugar to people as Deepavali gift. “Even after the festival, several people have not received the rice and there are also complaints that the quality of rice supplied was poor. People complain about receiving substandard quality of rice,” he said.

Seeking the intervention of Lieutenant Governor on the issue, Mr. Saminathan said the L-G should call for a report on the quality of rice supplied. “Honest officials should be entrusted with the task to find out the truth and initiate action against the contractor for supplying substandard quality of rice,” he said.

Mr. Saminathan, a former nominated legislator of the party, has been maintaining distance from BJP affairs after the Lok Sabha election in Puducherry due to differences with the local leadership of the party.

Published - November 12, 2024 08:09 pm IST

