Forensic lab in Kirumampakkam to get hi-tech DNA testing facility

MHA sanctions ₹7 crore for the procurement of equipment

In a fillip to scientific investigation of criminal cases in Puducherry, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has approved the proposal of the territorial police to start forensic DNA and cyber tests. The MHA had given the nod to upgrade the Forensic Science Laboratory functioning on the premises of Kirumampakkam police station, to start DNA profiling and a cyber forensic unit.

The laboratory, established in 2013, under the police modernisation plan was so far carrying out only biological and serological tests to assist the investigators in unravelling crimes in the Union Territory. The police have been demanding setting up of a hi-tech laboratory to do DNA profiling in the Union Territory itself instead of sending the samples to the forensic lab in Hyderabad. The long delay in getting reports from the Hyderabad lab has been a handicap for the investigators in solving crimes fast.

“The delay in getting reports often hampered the progress of the investigation. We will have to wait for months to get the results from Hyderabad to complete the investigation process. The DNA profiling plays an important role in the area of scientific examination of crime exhibits. Now, with a high-tech lab under our control, we can speed up investigation,” a senior police officer told The Hindu.

In the days of growing cyber crime cases, an advanced forensic laboratory would be of great assistance to the police in cracking cyber crimes, he added. The MHA has sanctioned around ₹7 crore for the procurement of testing equipment and modifying the existing lab at Kirumampakkam “We have already received half of the sanctioned amount and the process has been set in motion to purchase the equipment. The Police Department is hopeful of having an upgraded laboratory by early or middle of next year,” the official said.