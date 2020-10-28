For second consecutive day, Puducherry records no deaths

With 147 new cases, the Union Territory’s overall tally reaches 34,482; case fatality rate stands at 1.71%

For the second consecutive day, no COVID-19 deaths were reported in the Union Territory while 147 new cases took the overall tally to 34,482 cases.

The new cases were detected from testing 3,570 samples in the last 24 hours.

The test positivity rate was 4.11%, case fatality rate 1.71% and recovery rate stood at 87.45%.

Puducherry accounted for 72 of the new cases, followed by Mahe (35), Yanam (30) and Karaikal (10).

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao cautioned that though the active cases showed a declining trend, the public should not get the wrong idea that the coronavirus threat had disappeared. The active cases which had been in the 4,000 to 5,000 range at the beginning of the month were now in the 3,000-4,000 range. The Minister urged the public to continue to adhere to wearing masks, distancing and sanitising guidelines.

The overall tally in the Union Territory stood at 588 deaths, 3,741 active cases, a cumulative total of 34,482 cases and 30,153 recovered patients.

The Health Department has till date tested 2,93,626 samples of which 2,56,349 returned negative.

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi has called for increasing testing among vulnerable groups, such as those on old age pension. Chairing a review with health officials, Ms. Bedi said surprise tests at random timings/post sunset would be made to cover sections of society who might not have been tested so far.

Notification of hot spots/caution zones are to be shared by COVID War Room on a day-to-day basis to enable the Director General of Police to deploy and brief his officers appropriately.

Pursuant to receipt of reports from the field about laxity in following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour, such as social distancing or improper wearing of masks, there is a necessity to ramp up IEC activities while simultaneously, enforcing regulation, the Lt. Governor said.

She suggested that tag lines of COVID-19-appropriate behaviour be made part of official letter heads and in all official correspondence and e-mails.

To strengthen IEC campaigns, jingles relayed by All India Radio need to be translated to vernacular languages and played through cable networks and the LED on Promenade Beach. Live performances by school students/other artists adhering to COVID-19 etiquette is also proposed. Mobile teams have been directed to record COVID-19 violations in shops and markets and display it on the LED screens on the beach for people to see themselves for compliance.