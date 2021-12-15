Food trucks to be rolled out in Puducherry and Karaikal

The trucks will be stationed at places with high tourist footfalls; trucks to be operated on a PPP model, an official said

The Government-owned Puducherry Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), which operates the Seagulls Restuarant, is all set to improve its presence at the city’s culinary scene by rolling out food trucks to cater to street food lovers in the former French outpost.

PTDC has already developed a concept model for food trucks and is in the process of finalizing the private players who will run the trucks under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. With tourist inflow picking up during the weekends, the Corporation decided to allow the setting up of food trucks at popular hangouts.

“This is the first time that PTDC will be rolling out such a venture. To start with, PTDC has planned to set up three food trucks - two in Puducherry and one in Karaikal, an enclave of the Union Territory. PTDC will provide the necessary infrastructure with basic amenities at prime locations in Puducherry while the private players will operate the food trucks and offer services,” an official of the Tourism Department said.

The food trucks will offer varied cuisine including chaat boxes, pan-Indian finger food, south Indian starters, traditional cuisine, and chaats. The second truck will offer culinary tales from across the globe such as pasta, pizza, grills, and Au Gratins while another food on wheels will provide salads, soups, beverages -- natural and non-aerated, mocktails, juices, and smoothies. PTDC has also planned to have one food truck that will offer exclusive Puducherry cuisine including seafood.

The PTDC will provide prime space and ensure permissions from time to time to park in places with high footfalls including the Chunnambar boathouse and the Promenade Beach. The players should have a statutory FSSAI license, No Objection Certificates from the Fire Department, a municipal license, insurance, and permits to set up the trucks, the official said.

The PTDC will be providing the private players with defined parameters to run the trucks. The menu will be strictly standardized by operations and will follow an SOP to maintain value visibility of the product line. The units will be monitored by PTDC and based on the response, the concept will be slowly extended to other areas with high tourist footfalls.