Food Safety officials shut down restaurant

Officials from the Food Safety Department on Wednesday ordered the closure of a restaurant here after 11 MBBS students of the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer), who had food from the restaurant, were admitted to hospital.

According to an official, the students had ordered chicken and biryani online from Octofork restaurant located on the Tindivanam Road on July 22. The students started vomiting after having the food and were admitted to the hospital. Following complaints of food poisoning, a team of officials from the Food Safety Department inspected the restaurant. Food samples from there have been sent for analysis.

Lack of hygiene

S.D. Balakrishnan, Designated Officer of the Food Safety Department, said the team found that items were processed and stored in unhygienic conditions in the restaurant. The kitchen was poorly maintained and the storage facilities were found to be a major source of contamination and poisoning.

The restaurant had violated specific hygienic and sanitary practices to be followed by Food Business Operators under the Food Safety and Regulations Act, 2011, he added.