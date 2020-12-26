Food Corporation of India to procure 45,000 tonnes of paddy from Puducherry

The Food Corporation of India has agreed to procure around 45,000 tonnes of paddy from the Union Territory.
A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting chaired by Minister for Power R. Kamalakannan, who also holds the Agriculture portfolio, and attended by Minister for Social Welfare M. Kandasamy, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) V. Vaithilingam and FCI officials at the Legislative Assembly on Saturday.
Mr. Vaithilingam, who coordinated the meeting between the Ministers and FCI officials, told The Hindu that the harvest season was about to commence in the next few days.
As per the estimate of the Agriculture Department, around 50,000 tonnes of paddy are ready to be harvested in Puducherry and Karaikal. The FCI could not procure a huge quantity of paddy due to the last minute entry of the government undertaking in the procurement market in the U.T. This time, they had agreed to procure 45,000 tonnes of paddy, he added.
The agency had agreed to procure paddy in the next two weeks from the five marketing committees in Puducherry and one at Karaikal, he added.
