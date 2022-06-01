Food cell inspects hotels

Officials checked hygiene standards and quality of food

Superintendent of Police, Food Cell, Rachna Singh along with officials conducting an inspection of restaurants in Puducherry on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The Food Cell officials on Wednesday conducted an inspection in major hotels to check compliance to the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act.

Superintendent of Police, Food Cell, Rachna Singh told reporters that the inspection was conducted to ascertain maintenance of hygiene and quality of food served.

She said no major violations were found during the inspection. Hotels have been asked to follow the guidelines and implement waste disposal measures. They have been asked to follow proper waste disposal measures to avoid any sort of air, water or soil pollution, she said.

Stern action would be initiated against those violating the provisions of the act and without licence, she said.