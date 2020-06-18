Follow norms to contain COVID-19: Bedi

People have no fear of disease or that of the rules that are laid, says Ms. Bedi. File photo

L-G asks people to wear masks and avoid crowded places

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Thursday appealed to the people of Puducherry to follow the norms to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“People must understand that they will be a ‘victim’ and also create ‘victims’ by their irresponsible behaviour. If this continues, by July there will be a thousand cases. Anyone will be a ‘victim’. Despite our best efforts we are having a spike,” she said in a message.

Ms Bedi appealed the public to maintain personal distancing and hygiene norms. “Don’t get into crowded places, wait for your turn and always wear a mask,” Ms Bedi said.

“People moving without any reason will be fined. People have no fear of disease or that of the rules that are laid. Control of disease is a collective responsibility,” the Lt.Governor said.