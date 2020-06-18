Follow norms to contain COVID-19: Bedi

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Thursday appealed to the people of Puducherry to follow the norms to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“People must understand that they will be a ‘victim’ and also create ‘victims’ by their irresponsible behaviour. If this continues, by July there will be a thousand cases. Anyone will be a ‘victim’. Despite our best efforts we are having a spike,” she said in a message.

Ms Bedi appealed the public to maintain personal distancing and hygiene norms. “Don’t get into crowded places, wait for your turn and always wear a mask,” Ms Bedi said.

“People moving without any reason will be fined. People have no fear of disease or that of the rules that are laid. Control of disease is a collective responsibility,” the Lt.Governor said.