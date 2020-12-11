Focus on student voter enrolment; DEO talks to college heads

PUDUCHERRY

11 December 2020

DEO holds virtual meeting with principals of about 70 colleges

District Election Officer Purva Garg on Friday instructed college principals to encourage enrolment of new voters among the student fraternity. Addressing a virtual meeting with principals of about 70 colleges in the region, Ms. Garg said the institutions need to propagate online registration modes available on voter portal details, such as nvsp.in and voterportal.eci.gov.in, among the student community.

The meeting was hosted as part of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation initiative.

College principals have also been urged to organise outreach programmes through college ambassadors, parents and teachers for roping in more students and young voters, meeting the age requirement of 18 years, in the electoral rolls so that they would be able to exercise their franchise in the Assembly election due next year. Details are available on the toll free number 1950.

