FMD vaccination camp for cattle begins in Villupuram district

March 01, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

A special drive to vaccinate 4.78 lakh cattle against foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) began in Villupuram district on Wednesday. The camp was inaugurated by Collector C. Palani at Anangur.

According to a press release, all arrangements have been made to complete the vaccination drive within the scheduled period of 21 working days. A total of 77 teams have been formed to vaccinate 4,78,829 cattle across the district.

Each team comprising a veterinary assistant surgeon, a livestock inspector, and an animal husbandry assistant, will visit each village panchayat on a specific date and vaccinate the cattle. The campaign to inoculate cattle against this viral infection was held once in six months.

Once affected by the disease, the cattle becomes unproductive and there would be drastic reduction in milk yield, affecting the livelihood of farmers, an official said, adding that farmers should vaccinate their cattle without fail.