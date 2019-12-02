Flyover leaves neighbourhood in the lurch

Residents living in areas near the 100 feet road flyover are put to hardship in the absence of service roads.

A section of the local people is unhappy over the way Puducherry’s first flyover was thrown open to public without addressing the concerns of residents on either side of the road. With no proper service roads, residents are forced to take a circuitous route to reach the arterial roads in the town.

The worst hit are people living in Anitha Nagar, O.K. Palayam, Thiruvika Nagar, Mullai Nagar, Mariamman Nagar, Kodi Swami Nagar, Raghavendra Nagar, John Paul Nagar, Jhansi Nagar, Ayappa Nagar, Bankers' Colony and Jayamurthi Raja Nagar.

The 1.16-km flyover, built at a cost of ₹34.96 crore, was opened two years ago to ease congestion on the Indira Gandhi Square-Marapallam junction stretch.

Incomplete work

Seenu, a resident of Raghavendra Nagar, said even two years after completing the project, the Public Works Department could not lay service roads. There was only a mud road and it was difficult for students and those rushing to use the stretch for hospitals, he said and added that the condition of the mud road had worsened due to rain. “We find it difficult to ride two-wheelers due to the poor condition of roads. It causes body pain and damage to the vehicle,” said Mr. Seenu.

Service roads were a crucial component of any major road infrastructure project. Even the mud road had become inaccessible to the local people as it was cut-off near the level-crossing, said N. Jeeva, a resident of O.K. Palayam. “Service road is essential to a flyover. Here, the government has clearly violated the rule. A project is complete only when all its components get implemented. Without providing service road, the flyover project remains incomplete and the government cannot take credit of providing the first flyover in Puducherry,” said Mr. Jeeva.

Minister for Public Works A. Namassivayam told The Hindu that work on service roads and bypass from the flyover to Villianur area would be taken up shortly. “Some people have gone to court challenging acquiring land for the bypass. We are clearing the legal hurdles. Also, we are taking steps to lay the service roads. For the land acquisition alone, we need ₹10 crore,” he added.

Haven for criminals

The flyover has become a nightmare for residents as the space beneath it has become a haven for anti-social elements at night. “Absence of service road, lack of lighting and development of the stretch beneath the flyover has made it a perfect place for anti-social elements. All illegal things happen under the flyover. No flyover in any part of the country will be like this,” said R. Karnan, a resident of Anitha Nagar.