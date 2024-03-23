ADVERTISEMENT

Flying squad seizes ₹3.47 crore in Puducherry

March 23, 2024 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

A flying squad on Friday seized a total of ₹3.47 crore during a vehicle check near JIPMER.

The squad found bundles of ₹500 notes kept in a vehicle. Though occupants of the vehicle claimed that the amount, belonging to a firm, was being taken to be deposited at an ATM, the squad seized the money as the former failed to produce any adequate documents to support their claim. The squad deposited the amount in the treasury.

Election Department said the firm later submitted relevant documents to substantiate its claim. The documents will be verified by the Income Tax Department, and the money will be released after verification, an election official said.

