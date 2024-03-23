GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Flying squad seizes ₹3.47 crore in Puducherry

March 23, 2024 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

A flying squad on Friday seized a total of ₹3.47 crore during a vehicle check near JIPMER.

The squad found bundles of ₹500 notes kept in a vehicle. Though occupants of the vehicle claimed that the amount, belonging to a firm, was being taken to be deposited at an ATM, the squad seized the money as the former failed to produce any adequate documents to support their claim. The squad deposited the amount in the treasury.

Election Department said the firm later submitted relevant documents to substantiate its claim. The documents will be verified by the Income Tax Department, and the money will be released after verification, an election official said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.