Flying squad confiscates ₹9.18 lakh at Tindivanam

A flying squad of the Election Commission of India (ECI) seized ₹9.18 lakh from a car at Tindivanam in the district on Tuesday.
The team headed by Saravanan and Sub-Inspector Devendran were checking vehicles passing through the stretch when they intercepted a car coming from Chidambaram.
On questioning, Punniyamoorthy of Kollar near Tindivanam, who was travelling in the car, said he was taking the money to Chennai.
However, he did not have any documents to account for the money.
The seized cash was handed over to the Tindivanam taluk office.
