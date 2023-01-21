Flying of drones banned in Puducherry town

January 21, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

To regulate the use of drones, the police department has banned their flying in the town, including on Beach Promenade. It has also made it mandatory for remote pilot licence-holders to get prior permission to fly unarmed aerial systems in the sub-urban areas.

The Police Department has categorised areas into Red Zone (no fly zone) and Yellow Zone (where approval is needed). Places in the Grand Bazaar, Odiansalai, Orleanpet, Muthialpet, Lawspet, D-Nagar, Mettupalayam and Reddiayarpalayam police station limits would come under the Red Zone.

Places in the Kalapet, Sedarapet, Villianur, Mudaliarpet and Ariyankuppam police station limits would be considered the Yellow Zone. There had been a few instances in the recent times of drones having been spotted over vital installations, including the French Consulate on Beach Road, police sources said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) Deepika said there had been a sudden rise in the use of drones by people for various purposes, including photo shoots. “People think they are free to fly drones anywhere without getting permission from the authorities. We have received certain complaints and felt the need to regulate the use of drones,” she told The Hindu.

The SSP said in a release that according to Rule 31 of The Drone Rules, 2021, “no individual other than a holder of a valid remote licence enlisted on the digital sky platform shall operate an unmanned aircraft system.”

Those interested in getting the licence should apply in the Digital Sky Platform. The Red and Yellow Zones were marked on the basis of the categorisation made in the Digital Sky Platform, the release said.

“Violation of the Drone Rules is a punishable offence. They [the violators] will have to face the law and the instrument will be impounded. Violators will be dealt with under Section 10 of The Aircraft Act, 1934, and the drone will be seized and sent to the court,” she said.