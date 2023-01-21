HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Flying of drones banned in Puducherry town

The Police Department has also made prior permission mandatory for remote pilot licence-holders to fly unarmed aerial systems in the suburban areas 

January 21, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
The Police Department has banned flying of drones in the town, including Beach Promenade and in the heritage parts of Puducherry.

The Police Department has banned flying of drones in the town, including Beach Promenade and in the heritage parts of Puducherry. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

To regulate the use of drones, the police department has banned their flying in the town, including on Beach Promenade. It has also made it mandatory for remote pilot licence-holders to get prior permission to fly unarmed aerial systems in the sub-urban areas.

The Police Department has categorised areas into Red Zone (no fly zone) and Yellow Zone (where approval is needed). Places in the Grand Bazaar, Odiansalai, Orleanpet, Muthialpet, Lawspet, D-Nagar, Mettupalayam and Reddiayarpalayam police station limits would come under the Red Zone.

Places in the Kalapet, Sedarapet, Villianur, Mudaliarpet and Ariyankuppam police station limits would be considered the Yellow Zone. There had been a few instances in the recent times of drones having been spotted over vital installations, including the French Consulate on Beach Road, police sources said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) Deepika said there had been a sudden rise in the use of drones by people for various purposes, including photo shoots. “People think they are free to fly drones anywhere without getting permission from the authorities. We have received certain complaints and felt the need to regulate the use of drones,” she told The Hindu.

The SSP said in a release that according to Rule 31 of The Drone Rules, 2021, “no individual other than a holder of a valid remote licence enlisted on the digital sky platform shall operate an unmanned aircraft system.”

Those interested in getting the licence should apply in the Digital Sky Platform. The Red and Yellow Zones were marked on the basis of the categorisation made in the Digital Sky Platform, the release said.

“Violation of the Drone Rules is a punishable offence. They [the violators] will have to face the law and the instrument will be impounded. Violators will be dealt with under Section 10 of The Aircraft Act, 1934, and the drone will be seized and sent to the court,” she said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.