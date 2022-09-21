Flu outbreak unabated in the Union Territory

Close to 800 out patient and in-patient paediatric fever cases reported in Puducherry, Karaikal hospitals

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
September 21, 2022 19:06 IST

The flu outbreak remained unabated in the Union Territory with close to 800 out patient and in-patient paediatric fever cases reported in Puducherry and Karaikal hospitals on Wednesday.

While 747 cases were reported at the OP sections, 50 admissions were made in the two regions, the Health Department said.

While in Puducherry, the Rajiv Gandhi Women and Children’s Hospital saw 610 paediatric fever cases and the IGMCRI reported 63, the General Hospital in Karaikal recorded 74 paediatric fever cases.

The Union Territory also registered 50 paediatric fever admissions in the last 24 hours.

The Rajiv Gandhi hospital registered 36 admissions, IGMCRI 10 and Karaikal GH four.

As of Wednesday, there were 200 child inpatients in paediatric wards in the Puducherry and Karaikal regions. Of these, 144 were in the Rajiv Gandhi hospital, 36 in IGMCRI and 20 in Karaikal GH.

