Floral tributes paid to Mahakavi Subramania Bharati on birth anniversary

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy paid floral tributes to the portrait in the memorial home and the statue of the revolutionary poet

December 11, 2022 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau
Children pay floral tributes to a portrait of Subramania Bharati on the occasion of his 141st birth anniversary in Puducherry.

Children pay floral tributes to a portrait of Subramania Bharati on the occasion of his 141st birth anniversary in Puducherry. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy led the birth anniversary tributes to Mahakavi Subramania Bharati on Sunday.

Mr. Rangasamy, accompanied by Speaker R. Selvam and Civil Supplies Minister A.K. Sai J Saravanan Kumar, paid floral tributes to the portrait in the memorial home and the statue of the revolutionary poet, who produced some of his noted works while living in the city when he was in exile during the freedom struggle.

A selection of Bharatiyar’s patriotic songs was played at the end of the ceremony. A. Nedunchezhiyan, Culture Secretary was also present.

