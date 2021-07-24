Flights to Puducherry to be resumed soon

PUDUCHERRY

24 July 2021 15:01 IST

The Civil Aviation Ministry will initiate measures for the resumption of flight services to Puducherry that were suspended after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic early last year.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who had a telephonic conversation with Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday, said the Union Minister had given an assurance to pursue the request along with other proposals raised during the interaction.

A Raj Nivas press note said the Lt Governor had also flagged the need for the airport’s runway extension, with 1.5 km airstrip capable of handling ART/Bombardier Q 400 type aircraft with 90-seater capacity, without any load penalty.

She also sought the inclusion of Karaikal temple town under the UDAN scheme, the Central scheme to boost air connectivity to regional cities, to promote spiritual tourism.

The Lt Governor also pointed out that new facilities for international flight landings would benefit Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.

Dr. Soundararajan, who extended congratulations to the new Civil Aviation Minister, said it was imperative to establish air connectivity to Puducherry to achieve the objective of making the Union Territory a ‘BEST’ (Business, Education Spiritual and Tourist) hub as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.