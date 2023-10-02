HamberMenu
Flight services from Puducherry resume on Monday

The recent suspension of flight operations was taken up by the territorial administration with the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation

October 02, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Spicejet had stopped its operations to both Hyderabad and Bengaluru sectors from Puducherry three months ago citing operational difficulties. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Flight services from Puducherry to Hyderabad and Bengaluru resumed on Monday after a break of almost three months. The lone operator, Spicejet, had stopped its operations to both the sectors from Puducherry three months ago citing “operational difficulties.”

On Monday, as per the operator’s schedule the flight from Hyderabad landed at Puducherry around 1 p.m. The same flight left to Bengaluru and returned to Puducherry before taking off to Hyderabad in the evening.

“The services resumed after a break of three months. The passenger load to both Hyderabad and Bengaluru was reasonably good,” said an official in Puducherry Airport.

SpiceJet had first launched its operations from Puducherry in 2013 with a direct flight connecting Puducherry and Bengaluru. It stopped services to both the sectors a year later due to visibility issues.

The airliner re-entered Puducherry airspace in 2017 with operations to Hyderabad and later to Bengaluru. After suspending operations during peak of the pandemic, it resumed operations in March 2022 and again stopped services three months ago.

The recent suspension of flight operations was taken up by the territorial administration with the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation.

