Flaws rectified, permission for MBBS admissions due soon, say Indira Gandhi Medical College officials in Puducherry

June 12, 2023 01:35 pm | Updated 02:50 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The authorities of the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMC&RI) are confident of getting approval for MBBS admission this academic year, after a meeting the National Medical Commission’s Appeal Committee had with officials of the territorial administration four days ago.

Last month, the Under-Graduate Medical Education Board of the National Medical Commission (NMC) withdrew permission for the college to admit MBBS students this academic year, pointing to certain deficiencies at the college.

“The dean of IGMCRI attended the virtual meeting and explained to the committee about the rectification of deficiencies pointed out by the Under-Graduate Medical Education Board of the NMC. We have submitted a compliance report and provided evidence on the rectification measures taken. The board is satisfied and has assured us that it will provide continuation of the recognition to admit 150 students. We are expecting the orders any time. MBBS admissions will take place as planned and aspirants need not have any apprehensions,” a top official told The Hindu.

The inspection team of the board had pointed out shortcomings in the Aadhar Enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS) and a delay in the uplinking of around 25 Closed Circuit Television Cameras installed in the medical college premises. “These issues have been rectified and we have produced evidence on the working of AEBAS and the uplinking of cameras,” the official added.

The college has denied reports that the permission to admit students was withdrawn due to a lack of operation theatres. “While the board cancelled admission for MBBS during their first inspection, at the same time they gave permission to start post-graduate courses in surgical specialities like General Surgery, Orthopaedics and Ophthalmology this year. If the hospital has no operation theatre, we would not have got permission for PG admissions,” the official added. Almost 20 PG seats in MD/MS have been added now.

The Commission has also given recognition for MD Microbiology (4 seats) and MS Anatomy (2 seats) this year. Officials also said an assessment has started for a DNB course in the departments of Psychiatry and Emergency Medicine. “We are expecting sanction for few more PG courses. In the next two to three years, another 36 seats would be added,” the official said.

