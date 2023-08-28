Five-year RI for man in MBBS student suicide case

August 28, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A trial court in Puducherry has sentenced S. Pradeep, a resident of Thirukannur, to undergo five years Rigorous Imprisonment with fine of ₹5000 in connection with the unnatural death of a MBBS girl student that was investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The CBI had registered a case on the direction of the Madras High Court in 2015 and taken over the investigation of the case earlier registered at Thirubuvanai Police Station, Puducherry relating to unnatural death of Priyadarshini, daughter of the petitioner.

It was alleged that Ms .Priyadarshini, a 4th year MBBS student in a Medical College and Hospital, Puducherry, was staying in the hostel. It was further alleged that she was in love with Pradeep. Later, the accused started avoiding her and this had led to differences between them. It was also alleged that the accused had sent a SMS to victim casting aspersions on her character, which proved to be the breaking point and led to Ms. Priyadarshini committing suicide on the night of May 16, 2012 by hanging from the ceiling fan in her hostel room. The evidence of SMS was also recovered through Forensic Science Department (FSD), Chennai, from the mobile of the deceased.

After investigation, chargesheet was filed on November 24, 2017 against Pradeep before the Designated Court at Puducherry. The trial court found the accused guilty and convicted him.