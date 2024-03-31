Five T.N. workers killed in wall collapse in Puducherry

March 31, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Five construction workers from Tamil Nadu were killed in a wall collapse at Mudaliarpet in Puducherry on Sunday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victims were identified as Bakyaraj, 38, Anthony, 65, .Kamalagasan and Rajesh Kannan (age not immediately confirmed) from Ariyalur region and , Balamurugan, 38 from Srimushnam, Chidambaram,

According to sources, the five were part of a team of 16 workers engaged in canal desilting work behind the Marappalam power sub-station.

ADVERTISEMENT

While they were desilting the canal and dumping the debris on an embankment, a portion of the wall collapsed on them. Hearing their cries for help, residents in the neighbourhood rushed to the spot and alerted the police and fire station officials.

A fire and rescue services unit reached the spot and managed to pull the workers out of the debris. However, Bakyaraj died before he could be saved, while four others died in hospital. At least three workers are undergoing treatment at the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital.

The Mudaliarpet police are investigating the incident.

Lt. Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan expressed his condolences to the bereaved. In a press note, he said that a proper investigation will be conducted into the incident. The Lt. Governor instructed officials to ensure that the injured were given proper medical treatment. He also directed the authorities to ensure that necessary precautions are taken at worksites.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.