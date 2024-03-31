GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five T.N. workers killed in wall collapse in Puducherry

March 31, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Rescue workers at the site of the wall collapse.

Rescue workers at the site of the wall collapse.

Five construction workers from Tamil Nadu were killed in a wall collapse at Mudaliarpet in Puducherry on Sunday morning.

The victims were identified as Bakyaraj, 38, Anthony, 65, .Kamalagasan and Rajesh Kannan (age not immediately confirmed) from Ariyalur region and , Balamurugan, 38 from Srimushnam, Chidambaram,

According to sources, the five were part of a team of 16 workers engaged in canal desilting work behind the Marappalam power sub-station.

While they were desilting the canal and dumping the debris on an embankment, a portion of the wall collapsed on them. Hearing their cries for help, residents in the neighbourhood rushed to the spot and alerted the police and fire station officials.

A fire and rescue services unit reached the spot and managed to pull the workers out of the debris. However, Bakyaraj died before he could be saved, while four others died in hospital. At least three workers are undergoing treatment at the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital.

The Mudaliarpet police are investigating the incident.

Lt. Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan expressed his condolences to the bereaved. In a press note, he said that a proper investigation will be conducted into the incident. The Lt. Governor instructed officials to ensure that the injured were given proper medical treatment. He also directed the authorities to ensure that necessary precautions are taken at worksites.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.