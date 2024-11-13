 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five short films to be screened at children’s film festival on Thursday

Published - November 13, 2024 07:38 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
A film festival on Children’s Day will feature screening of five short films.

A film festival on Children’s Day will feature screening of five short films. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Progressive Writers and Artists Association and the Puducherry Film Forum in collaboration with Maraimalai Adigal Government Higher Secondary School, Embalam, will host a children’s film festival on Children’s Day on Thursday.

According to the organisers, five short films — The Black Hole, The Red Balloon, Two, Pavsacha Nibandh and Pencil — will be screened for children. A discussion about the medium of cinema is also scheduled as part of the festival.

Published - November 13, 2024 07:38 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.