Five short films to be screened at children’s film festival on Thursday

The Progressive Writers and Artists Association and the Puducherry Film Forum in collaboration with Maraimalai Adigal Government Higher Secondary School, Embalam, will host a children’s film festival on Children’s Day on Thursday.

According to the organisers, five short films — The Black Hole, The Red Balloon, Two, Pavsacha Nibandh and Pencil — will be screened for children. A discussion about the medium of cinema is also scheduled as part of the festival.