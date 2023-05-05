Five Panchayat secretaries transferred

May 05, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The District Administration on Thursday transferred five Panchayat secretaries in Cuddalore district. Block Development Officer (Village Panchayats) V. Murugan issued the order transferring the Panchayat secretaries of Kathalai, Chinnanerkunam, Melvalayamadevi, Kilvalayamadevi and Nellikollai.

The order cited administrative reasons for the transfer of the panchayat secretaries. Incidentally, the five had reportedly allowed resolutions to be passed against NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) at the special gram sabha meetings held in the village panchayats on May 1.