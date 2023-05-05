ADVERTISEMENT

Five Panchayat secretaries transferred

May 05, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

The District Administration on Thursday transferred five Panchayat secretaries in Cuddalore district. Block Development Officer (Village Panchayats) V. Murugan issued the order transferring the Panchayat secretaries of Kathalai, Chinnanerkunam, Melvalayamadevi, Kilvalayamadevi and Nellikollai.

The order cited administrative reasons for the transfer of the panchayat secretaries. Incidentally, the five had reportedly allowed resolutions to be passed against NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) at the special gram sabha meetings held in the village panchayats on May 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US