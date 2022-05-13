Five new COVID-19 cases in U.T.

The Union Territory recorded five new COVID-19 cases from 418 tests on Friday.

Puducherry reported three cases and Karaikal and Yanam one each.

With no recovery recorded in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 12. All patients were in home quarantine.

The test positivity rate was 1.2%, case fatality rate 1.18% and recovery rate 98.81%.

The overall tally is 1,962 deaths, 12 active cases, a total of 1,65,806 cases and 1,63,832 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 22.37 lakh tests conducted so far, over 18.81 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 519 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered a cumulative total of 16,95,778 vaccine doses.